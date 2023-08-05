The Athens baseball team and their head coach Chuck Smith, along with other Golden Eagle players and coaches, spruced up the grounds outside of Athens High School, putting out close to 500 bags of mulch.
“All of the sports programs are asked to donate their time throughout the school year, and this was just one of those things that we thought would be good to do before school started back,” Smith said. “A lot of our athletes are also pursuing clubs that require them to have a certain amount of hours designated to community service, so this was good for them all around.”
The athletes got started around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday and were able to lay down nine pallets of mulch around the front and back of their high school. According to Smith, it took them more than an hour and a half to put out the mulch and clean up after it all was done.
“They refused to split up, they didn’t divide and conquer like you would think, all of them stayed together and worked on one spot before moving to the next one.” Smith said, “At one point, they made us really proud, because they came back through after they were done and picked up all the bags that they used up.”
Smith’s baseball team was joined by other athletes from the school’s football, basketball, soccer and track teams. Head coaches Cody Gross, Danny Anderson, Capriee Tucker, Chelsea Hurst and Chris Massaro also joined in to help with the day’s hard work.
“Each individual sport has always done something to give back to the community and to our school,” Smith said. “Last year, we decided to get all of our athletes together for the A.B.C. program (Athletes Bettering the Community) and now throughout the school year our athletes are going to go out to do community service around the Athens area.”
Smith expressed just how much the Athens community means to him and why he so badly wants to reciprocate the love and support that Athens has given to him and his team.
“They support all of our sports, it would be easy for them to only support one of our sports and not care about the others,” Smith said. “You are going to see them out in full force at a 90 degree football game, and then you are also going to see them out in full force at a 30 degree baseball game, so the least we can do is give back.”
