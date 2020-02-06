Athens players enjoy their big day

Two Athens football players will be able to continue their education and football careers after signing letters of intent to accept scholarships to play college football during a signing ceremony Wednesday morning at the school.
Wide receiver Keenan Hambrick signed with Western Carolina University, a Division I Football Championship Subdivision school in Cullowhee, North Carolina, while offensive lineman Caden Shoulders signed with the University of West Alabama, a Division II school in Livingston that plays in the Gulf South Conference.
“This is a big day for our program and a big day for our school, but more importantly, it's a big day individually for these guys and their families,” Athens football coach Cody Gross said. “The work it takes to get to that level and the commitment it takes from parents to get them to places and give them the opportunities and support, people don't really understand.”
Hambrick, who transferred to Athens from Austin before his junior year, kept everyone in suspense for a few moments after putting Western Carolina, University of Tennessee-Martin and Alabama A&M hats on the table in front of him. He announced his decision by putting on the Western Carolina hat to applause from the crowd.
“This is a day I've been dreaming about since the ninth grade,” Hambrick said. “At Austin, I saw a lot of guys signing scholarships on National Signing Day, and I was like, 'Maybe I could be one of those guys.' It's a blessing to be in the position I am today, that I get to sign that piece of paper and get ready to go to work.”
Shoulders said signing to play football at West Alabama is something he never would have dreamed about a few years ago.
“Coming in as a freshman, I didn't think college football would be in my future,” Shoulders said. “But God put it there. This wouldn't be at all possible without him. It's amazing.”
Gross stressed to the two players that Wednesday wasn't the closing of a chapter in their lives, but a beginning.
“This is a big day, but hopefully it's not the best day,” Gross said. “Right now is great, but it's going to be about what they do when they get (to college). I stressed to them that today isn't the end all, be all. It's a starting point to hopefully much greater things. But, I'm very proud of both of them. They are both blessed with God-given talent and ability, but they have worked hard. The work they put in on the practice field and the weight room has given them this opportunity.”
