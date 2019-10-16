It has been a season of milestones for Athens. The Golden Eagles defeated Decatur for the third straight year for the first time since 1981-83, beat both Decatur and Hartselle in the same season for the first time since 1987 and will host a first-round playoff game for the first time since 2005.
There is one more milestone to check off Athens' list — a first region championship since 2000. But to do that, the Golden Eagles will have to get past their toughest opponent of the year, the undefeated, No. 2-ranked Muscle Shoals Trojans.
“It is the best team we'll face this year,” Athens coach Cody Gross said. “They don't have any weaknesses. They've had some great teams in the past and played for a state championship a few years ago, but I think this is the best team they've had. They are well-coached and have good players across the board. But on our end, I think we've got a pretty dad gum good team ourselves.”
Friday's game at Muscle Shoals will be a battle between the top two teams in Class 6A, Region 7. The Trojans are 8-0 overall and 4-0 in region play, while Athens is 6-1 overall and 4-0 in the region.
Muscle Shoals is equally good offensively and defensively. The Trojans are scoring an average of 42 points per game while allowing only seven points per game. Their defense boasts three shutouts on the year, including a 45-0 defeat of Cullman last week.
But with those stats come high expectations, which is something Athens doesn't really have going into Friday's game.
“There's no pressure for us,” Gross said. “We've already got a home playoff game first round. We are playing for a region championship for the first time since 2000, which is big, but I doubt very seriously there's anyone outside of our building who thinks we have a snowball's chance of winning this football game, so let's go over there and have some fun.”
Gross said while Muscle Shoals is one of the best teams in the state, it is not unbeatable. But it will take a huge effort from his players to pull the upset.
“We've got to stay true to ourselves, do what got us here and be the team that we are,” Gross said. “The things you have to do are execute, take care of the ball and be able to put some drives together. And at some point, you've got to have some explosive plays. It's hard to have explosive plays against great athletes, but I think we'll have the opportunity to have some of those.”
Athens players, coaches and fans are very familiar with Muscle Shoals' starting quarterback. Logan Smothers, a Nebraska commit, was a three-year starter at quarterback for Athens before transferring to Muscle Shoals for his senior year.
Gross said the team is preparing for Smothers just like they would any other quarterback.
“I'm sure the players talk about it, but it hasn't been mentioned at all here (by the coaches),” Gross said. “It doesn't have to be. Logan is a great young man and a great football player. He worked hard for us while he was here, and we wish him the best. The only thing we've said about him is what we would say about anybody else we play. Here's what they do, here's what he does, so now let's get ready to play.”
