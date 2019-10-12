Athens jumped out to a 35-0 lead after the first quarter and cruised to a 55-6 victory over Columbia in a Class 6A, Region 7 matchup Friday.
With the win, Athens (6-1, 4-0) clinches no worse than second place in the region and is guaranteed a first-round home playoff game. It will be the first time the Golden Eagles have hosted a first-round game since 2005. Columbia fell to 0-7 overall and 0-4 in region play.
Jaelen Cates got the scoring started with an 11-yard touchdown run before Braden Gross scored on a 12-yard run to put the Golden Eagles up 14-0.
Gross added to the score with a 2-yard run, and Julius Mayberry gave Athens a 28-0 lead with a 26-yard scoring run. Gross then capped off the first-quarter scoring with his third touchdown of the night, this one a 17-yard gallop.
Athens pulled its starters after the first quarter, and let the second and third-team players get in on the action the remainder of the game.
Athens added to its lead in the second quarter when Dawson Mack scored on a 2-yard run. The Golden Eagles then took a 48-6 lead in the third quarter on a 20-yard touchdown run by Dylan Roper.
Athens closed the scoring in the fourth quarter when Cam Anderson intercepted a pass and returned it 36 yards for a touchdown.
While the Athens starters only played one quarter, they put up some pretty impressive stats in their 12 minutes of work.
Quarterback Jordan Scott was 5 of 7 passing for 72 yards, while Gross had four carries for 48 yards and three touchdowns. Myles Fewell and Keenan Hambrick each had two receptions for 33 yards.
Athens will travel to play Muscle Shoals next week in a battle of the two undefeated teams in the region. The winner will take home the region championship.
