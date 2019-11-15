Athens needed to be close to perfect in order to defeat Clay-Chalkville on the road in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs. Unfortunately for the Golden Eagles, they were nowhere close.
Athens turned the ball over five times and gave up five sacks in a 35-7 loss to the Cougars Friday night.
“We had to play our best in order to have a shot, and I really thought we would,” Athens coach Cody Gross said. “But that didn't happen and they (Clay-Chalkville) had a lot to do with it.”
Clay-Chalkville's defense has now given up just seven points in two playoff games, after defeating Helena 17-0 in last week's first round.
Clay-Chalkville wasted no time in getting on the scoreboard, as Damione Ward capped off the Cougars' opening drive with a short touchdown run. Jaren Van Winkle added the first of five extra points.
After punting on its next drive, Clay-Chalkville expanded its lead in the second quarter with a 12-play, 81-yard drive that ate up much of the second-quarter clock.
Ward scored his second touchdown of the night on an 8-yard run to put Clay-Chalkville up 14-0 with 2:01 remaining in the first half.
Athens' first two drives of the second half ended in turnovers, and Clay-Chalkville took advantage of both of those turnovers to take a commanding 28-0 lead.
Athens lost a fumble at the 46-yard line on its first possession of the third quarter, and Clay-Chalkville had another time-consuming 12-play drive that ate up more than six minutes. Ward plunged in from 1 yard out for his third touchdown of the game to cap the drive.
Four plays later, Clay-Chalkville's Cam'ron Williams intercepted an Athens pass, which set the Cougars up at the 26-yard line. It only took them five plays to score, with Lazarius Hinkle scampering in the end zone from 4 yards out.
Athens finally got some offense going on its next drive. Jordan Scott threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Braden Gross on the final play of the third quarter to close the gap to 21 points after Kevin Jurado's extra point.
The Golden Eagles then recovered an onside kick, and after another 20-yard pass from Scott to Gross, had some momentum and the ball on the Clay-Chalkville 22-yard line. However, the Cougars' defense answered the challenge, sacking Scott three times in four plays to end the drive.
Clay-Chalkville then put the game completely out of reach midway through the fourth, when Hinkle scored on a 5-yard touchdown run.
Hinkle finished the game with 147 yards rushing to lead the Cougars' offense.
Scott had 106 yards passing for Athens in the loss. Gross had three catches for 89 yards.
Athens finished its season with an 8-4 record, while Clay-Chalkville improved to 10-2 and will play at Oxford next Friday.
“I hate that our guys went out like this, but that doesn't diminish anything they've done,” Gross said. “I told them before the game, and it still holds true, there's nobody else in America that I'd rather go through those doors and go play a football game with.”
