Athens selling old football jerseys

When Athens High School football coach Cody Gross tried to clear space in the equipment room, he kept noticing the piles of old jerseys filling up the room.
The Golden Eagles get new jerseys every few years, and many of the old ones were just put into storage, never to see the light of day again.
Gross thought there would be a better way to deal with the discarded uniforms — offer them for sale to the public.
“I can't tell you the exact number of jerseys we've got, but I want to say it's over 500,” Gross said. “We've turned some of them into practice jerseys, but I don't want the rest of them to just sit here, and I don't want to throw them away. We're trying to be resourceful and make a little money in the process.”
The game-worn jerseys are $20 apiece. Anyone interested should contact Gross via email at cody.gross@acs-k12.org.
“I will email them back and ask if they have a preference for jersey style, color and number,” Gross said.
The jerseys, both black and white, are from the late 1980s through the early 2000s. Most numbers are available, with some numbers repeated on more than a dozen different jerseys.
Gross said in the hour after he put a message out on the Athens football Instagram page, he received several emails from interested people and had three teachers at AHS ask him about purchasing a jersey.
“I think there is an interest in this,” he said. “If we can get these jerseys out and create a little bit of excitement for Athens football, that's great.”
Gross said the jersey sale is also a way for former Athens players to reconnect with their old jersey.
“I think that would be really cool,” he said. “I've got both of mine from high school and got a home jersey from college. I've also got my helmet and cleats. That kind of stuff matters to some people, and to others it doesn't. It's just an opportunity we're giving to people.”
