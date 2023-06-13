Local seniors are competing today and Friday in the District 2 Master Games competitions held in Athens at the Recreation Center.
Masters Games of Alabama is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting healthy lifestyles for active adults ages 50 and older.
"Its important for anyone to stay active to keep moving to keep your mind alert your body healthy and to foster relationships with your peers," Athens Activity Center director Amy Golden said. "Its a proven fact that you live longer when you're engaged and active and thats what we try to do here and encourage here at the activity center."
The different events that will be at the Rec Center will be domino doubles, domino singles, basketball free throw, corn hole, pickleball doubles, pickleball mixed doubles and softball throw.
The "Domino King" of the Activity Center himself, Paul Irons, will compete. And one woman, Deborah Brewer, is competing in three different events: dominos, billiards and corn hole.
"My dad taught me how [to play dominos] when we were kids and so we played when we were little. But, I hadn't played in years until I came here," Brewer said about how she's begun to do more with the Activity Center.
Brewer said she started just signing up for dominos but someone asked her if she would do corn hole and billiards too so she just thought – why not?
"I didn't think I was that competitive," she said with a laugh. "The fellowship is what I love. I love being around people."
The Master Games participants compete at the district level to qualify for the State Games in October. The organization states the focus is more on fun and fellowship instead of competition. The goal of the games is to promote social, mental and physical activities for this age group.
Even the director said she didn't want to miss out on the fun.
"I'm not just the director. I'm a senior so its easy to relate to our guests," Golden said. "I'm going to do the corn hole toss, basketball free throw and softball throw."
The games began in Oxford in 1989 and evolved to include an Olympic-style atmosphere.
District 2 includes participants from Limestone, Cullman, DeKalb, Jackson, Lawrence, Madison, Marshall and Morgan counties. There are 11 members from the Athens Activity Center who will compete. They are:
- Roger Beddingfield
- Melinda Jones
- Linda Black
- Paul Irons
- Helga Stover
- Joan Brooks
- Deborah Brewer
- Betty Bolton
- Ann McElmore
- Tony Thornock
- Amy Golden
