Another stellar pitching performance by Athens Golden Eagle Emily Simon led the change in the Thursday night matchup against the Buckhorn Bucks at Athens High School, winning by a final score of 7-1.
Simon pitched a complete game, allowing four hits, one run, zero earned, one walk with seven strikeouts. She also went two for four at the plate with a double in the third and a three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth.
Alex Carder also had a home run to left field, going one for four, with the home run coming in the bottom half of the second.
Haley Waggoner and Molly Gilbert each finished with two hits, with Gilbert adding two RBIs. Morgan Stiles and Brynn South both had one hit bringing the Golden Eagles hit total to nine for the game.
“Emily Simon was great on the mound and the defense was good as well. We had a double play and our right fielder threw one out at home to keep it at one run,” Athens softball head coach Thad Prater said. “We were up 4-1 and able to get two on in the sixth and Emily hit a three run home run The girls were excited. It was a great game.”
Athens now has a record of 28-6. Their next game will be 5 p.m. Monday against the Danville Hawks at Athens High School.
