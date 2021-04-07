The Athens Golden Eagles softball team put together another strong showing Tuesday at Athens High School where they defeated the Hazel Green Trojans 11-1.
Emily Simon took the mound for the Golden Eagles and went five innings, allowing one hit, one run, zero earned runs, one walk with eight strikeouts. The game ended in the fifth due to the 10-run rule.
Athens’s Morgan Stiles, Molly Gilbert, Katie Simon and Haley Waggoner each had multiple hit games. Emily Simon, Anna Carder, Lilli Cain and Brynn South rounded out the 12 total hits for the Golden Eagles. Of the two hits Stiles put on the board, one was a lead off home run in the bottom of the first. South led her team with three RBIs while Cain and Carder each tallied two RBIs. Gilbert, Stiles, Waggoner, and Jordyn Johnson all had one RBI of their own.
“It was a total team effort. Emily was on and the defense behind her was great. We just came out ready to play,”Athens head coach Thad Prater said. “When Morgan Stiles hit that opening home run, I was just hoping we could keep rolling. Everything worked out.”
Athens softball now has a record of 27-6, sitting alone atop the standings in 6A.
The Golden Eagles are back at home Thursday, where they will take on the Buckhorn Bucks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.