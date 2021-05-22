A 3-0 loss to the Helena Huskies in the AHSAA State Softball Tournament Friday, doesn’t take away from the accomplishments that the Athens Golden Eagles softball team put together this season, and for head coach Thad Prater, he expects the experience will pay dividends going forward.
“It’s a tough area, region for us to get through, but we made it this far with not much experience and I believe this will only help us out,” he said. “We plan on being here next year.”
Athens finished the season with an overall record of 46-14. As a team, they finished with 66 home runs on the season. Morgan Stiles led the team with 17 home runs, 62 RBIs and 82 hits. In the circle, Athens had seven total no-hitters, two perfect games and 15 shutouts. Athens was also crowned 6A Area Champions along with a regional runner-up up finish.
Despite not putting any runs on the board, Athens did have five hits to Helena’s three in the final game. No matter the outcome, Prater is proud.
“I’m so proud of them for making it this far,” he said.
Katie Simon pitched seven innings allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits, eight walks with eight strikeouts in the game. Katie’s final line for the season was 14-6 with an ERA of 1.8 with 152 strikeouts in 96.1 innings pitched.
Friday game results
Athens 13, Chilton County Tigers 2
Heading into the sixth inning with a 5-2 advantage was quickly increased to an 11 run victory for the Golden Eagles after an eight run sixth.
Chilton County scored two runs in the bottom of the first to take a 2-0 lead. That lead would last until the fourth when Athens tied things up at 2-2 on a Haley Waggoner two run double to center field. Athens broke the 2-2 tie in the very next inning. Stiles hit an RBI triple on a line drive to center field scoring Lilli Cain. Stiles crossed home plate on a one out sacrifice fly to center field by Emily Simon. Waggoner added her third of four total RBIs in the game with a two out RBI single to give her team a 5-2 lead. Waggoner finished with 40 RBIs on 42 hits on the season,
The first five batters of the sixth inning for Athens reached base. Stiles started off the run parade with a two run double down the left field line. In the very next at-bat, Mazie Swann hit an RBI single to left scoring Stiles. Six of the next 10 batters walked. Waggoner, Stiles and Molly Gilbert all were issued walks with the bases loaded. Cain had an RBI infield single and Jordyn Johnson had an RbI groundout to second base.
Emily Simon pitched six innings allowing just two runs (one earned) on three hits, three walks with eight strikeouts.
Springville Tigers 6, Athens 1
Springville’s Reagan Corneilius and Bella Bullington were dominant in the circle for the Tigers. Cornelius pitched four innings giving up one run on five hits, one walk with six strikeouts. Bullington pitched three innings, faced nine batters and accounted for a stat line of flat zeros allowing no walks, hits, runs or tallying any strikeouts. Athens only run came in the fourth on a line drive RBI single to right field by Johnson. The Golden Eagles held a 1-0 lead heading into the sixth before Springville scored six runs. Emily Simon pitched 5 1/3 giving up six runs (five earned) on five hits, four walks with seven strikeouts. Her final stat line for the season was an impressive 24-6 record in the circle with one save. She had 251 strikeouts with an ERA of 1.6 in 171.1 innings pitched. Opponents batting average against her was .192.
Cain had two of the five hits for the Golden Eagles, both of which were singles. Cain finished with 49 hits in her senior season. Johnson went 1-for-3 with one RBI adding to her 40 hits that included eight home runs and 37 RBIs. Anna Carder and Waggoner each had one hit. Carder finished with 60 hits and 55 RBIs in total. Out of those 60 hits, 16 were doubles and eight were home runs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.