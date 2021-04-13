Another stellar pitching performance by Athens Golden Eagles pitcher Katie Simon led to a 9-0 shut out victory over the Danville Hawks Monday afternoon at Athens High School. The Golden Eagles now hold a record of 29-6.
The Golden Eagles got off to a fast start offensively in the bottom of the first inning. A leadoff walk to Athens’s Morgan Stiles got things going for the Eagles. She came around to score after Molly Gilbert reached base on an error. Three batters later, Gilbert crossed home plate during Alex Carder’s at-bat on a wild pitch. After one inning of play, the Golden Eagles had a 2-0 lead.
The Golden Eagles added three more runs in the third inning, increasing their lead to 5-0. The first run to cross home plate came on an RBI single by Emily Simon, scoring Stiles who led off the inning with a single. The fourth and fifth runs were added due to a couple errors by the Hawks defense. They finished the game with five errors.
In the fifth, another run was scored by the Golden Eagles as Abby Tucker, who was pinch running for the pitcher Katie Simon, reached home on a passed ball during Brynn South’s at-bat.
Athens added three more runs to their already comfortable lead in the bottom of the sixth. Stiles doubled on a line drive to center field. Gilbert reached on an error that scored Stiles. The final two runs for the Golden Eagles came on a two-run stand up triple to right field by Carder, bringing the final score to 9-0.
“We played okay. Katie did well on the mound and we fielded pretty good like we always do,” Athens head coach Thad Prater said. “But I don’t know if it’s a Monday lull, but we’re excited to win. We just got to keep it rolling.”
Katie Simon pitched a complete game shut out, giving up two hits, two walks with 10 strikeouts.
The Golden Eagles finished with nine hits. Stiles went three for three with a double and two singles. Katie Simon and South each added two hits. Carder went one for four with a triple and two RBIs. Emily Simon had one hit and one RBI.
