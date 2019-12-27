Athens sports facilities get video boards

Baseball and softball players at Athens High School will soon get to experience something not a lot of high school ballplayers do. This season, they'll see their faces on a 6-foot-by-20-foot video board installed above the scoreboards.
The new video boards were recently installed by Boostr Digital Displays of Tuscaloosa and will be ready to go by the time the season starts in the spring. A video board for the basketball teams is already in operation at Athens Arena.
The players already have music playing as they come to the plate, but now a video will play along with the music as they stride to the plate or take the mound.
“We've got someone coming in January to shoot our hype video,” Athens baseball coach Chuck Smith said. “Each player will have a video of them when they walk up to the plate that will be playing with their music, and then their picture will be on the board during their at-bat. It will be just like a big-time Division I school, like what they would do.”
Athens softball coach Thad Prater said it is something that will set Athens apart from other programs in the area.
“It's going to bring a little something extra,” Prater said. “Something for the kids and the program, and maybe boost us a little bit. It's good for everybody involved.”
Smith said Athens boys basketball coach Stace Tedford came to him and said he had been in contact with Greg Crowe, co-owner of Boostr Digital Displays, about potentially installing video boards at the high school.
After discussion with Crowe, the three coaches agreed the boards would be a great fit for the basketball, baseball and softball facilities. With the OK from Athens City Schools Superintendent Trey Holladay, the coaches then went about fundraising to pay for the boards.
Thirteen businesses and one church committed to two-year plans that will cover the cost. In exchange, they will be the only ones advertised on the boards during the three years after the boards are installed, Smith said.
The organizations that committed to paying for the boards are Winter Homes, AllStar Plumbing, Canebrake Club, Dream Key Realty, Bojangles, First Metro Bank, Jimmy Smith Buick GMC, Yellowhammer Roofing, First Baptist Church, Shawn Johnson Alfa, CDPA PC, The Orthopaedic Clinic, HITS Athletic Training and TriGreen Equipment.
Smith said the video boards won't only benefit the basketball, baseball and softball programs but could be beneficial for the entire school and community.
“There are so many things we could do, fundraising-wise,” Smith said. “We can show movies on them. So if during the summer we wanted to have a family movie night with a bouncy house, sell concessions and watch a movie at the baseball or softball field, we could do that. There are all different types of things we'll be able to do with them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.