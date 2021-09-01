The Athens State University Alumni Golf Classic is scheduled to be held at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 23 at Canebrake Club. Check-in begins at 10:30 a.m.. Lunch will be provided, with dinner being provided from Greenbrier following the event.
Longest drive by a man and woman, as well as the closest to the hole, will receive prizes. Raffle prizes will include a one-night stay at Ross Bridge in Birmingham, jewelry from Jimmy Smith's Jewelers and Osborne Jewelers, as well as many other prizes.
Individuals or businesses can sponsor a hole for $600. Registration fees per team are $800.
All proceeds from the event will contribute towards funding scholarships, with $35,000 raised in 2020.
Team registration will close Sept. 20. Teams and individuals can register at http://www.athens.edu/alumni/golfclassic or contact Athens State Office of University Advancement at alumni@athens.edu or 256-233-8185.
