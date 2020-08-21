Athens High got its volleyball season off to a great start, with Thursday victories over Pelham and Vestavia Hills.
The two games were very similar. Both victories were by a 2-1 score, with Athens winning the first set and losing the second before winning the tie-breaking third set to take the victory.
The Golden Eagles defeated Pelham 25-21 in the first set before falling 16-25 in the second. They recovered to win the third set 15-7 and take the victory.
The match against Vestavia Hills followed the same pattern. Athens won the first set 25-16 and lost the second set 21-25. Athens completely dominated the third set to win 15-3 and take the win.
Outside hitter Alli Williams had 26 kills in the two matches, while right side hitter Elizabeth Waldrep added nine kills. Senior setter Cali Persaud had 51 assists, while Elli Jarett and Meg Jarrett combined for 38 digs.
