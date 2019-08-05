Athens Swim Team enjoys successful season

The Athens Swim Team had a record-setting season in more ways than one, as more than 100 members competed in multiple leagues, while taking one of its highest ever regional finishes.
The swim team had 114 members ages 6-18 and competed in two different leagues. The team competed in District 1 of the Alabama Recreation and Parks Association, where it competed against teams from Florence and Sheffield. The team also competed in the RACE League in Southern Middle Tennessee.
“We practice and compete at the Athens city pool at the Sportsplex, but we also traveled to various locations in North Alabama and Southern Middle Tennessee for duel meets,” swim coach Jennifer Hopper said. “This year we went to Sheffield for our District 1 championship meet, to Sewanee, Tennessee, for our RACE League championship and took 45 swimmers to the ARPA state championship in Opelika last weekend.”
The team finished the season with a 6-1 record in regular season duel meets and also won its district championship, defeating both Florence and Sheffield. It also finished third overall at the RACE League Championship in Sewanee, Tennessee, which was its best finish in many years, according to Hopper.
“We were especially proud of Connor Hill's performance at the meet in Sewanee,” Hopper said. “He won all three of his individual events, set meet records in each of those three events and won the High Point award for his age group.”
Hill was the standout performer for the Athens Swim Team, finishing the season undefeated. Hill won all three of his individual events at last weekend's state meet, winning the 50-yard breaststroke, the 100-yard individual medley and the 50-yard butterfly.
He was also part of the 15-18-year-old boys relay team that took third place in the medley relay and seventh place in the freestyle medley.
“We are really proud of all the swimmers this year,” Hopper said. “They all did an outstanding job representing the team and performing to the best of their abilities.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.