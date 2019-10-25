Friday's rainy weather might have kept many fans away, but it sure didn't slow down Athens. The Golden Eagles forced four first-half turnovers and stormed out to a 43-0 halftime lead before cruising to a 50-0 win over Lee-Huntsville on senior night.
The Athens defense set up the offense in good field position multiple times in the first half thanks to the turnovers, and the Golden Eagles' offense didn't waste any time scoring, as they scored three touchdowns in both the first and second quarter.
Athens finished with 318 rushing yards and 366 total yards in the game.
After losing a fumble on their opening possession, Athens got into a groove the second time it had the ball. The Golden Eagles drove 55 yards in five plays, all of them runs by senior Jaelen Cates. A 22-yard run put Athens at the goal line and Cates finished the drive off on the next play by plunging in from the 1. Jordan Scott then found Keenan Hambrick for the 2-point conversion to put Athens up 8-0.
Lee fumbled on its next possession, which set Athens up at the 45. Cates had a 25-yard run on the first play of the drive, and the drive was capped off three plays later when Scott hooked up with Hambrick for an 8-yard scoring toss. Kevin Jurado added the first of his five extra points to give Athens a 15-0 lead.
Athens scored again late in the first quarter after another Lee turnover put Athens inside the 20. Scott scored on an 8-yard run to give Athens a 22-0 lead after one quarter.
Scott added his second touchdown run of the night early in the second quarter when he scampered down the sideline for a 39-yard score.
Tokey Porter intercepted a Lee pass two plays later and returned it to the 8-yard line, and Scott threw a touchdown pass to Myles Fewell on the very next play to put Athens up 36-0.
Lee's fourth turnover of the half led to Athens' final score, as a fumbled snap set the Golden Eagles up at the General's 27-yard line. Scott's 22-yard pass to Braden Gross put the Eagles at the 5, and Jaylen Gilbert scored on the next play for a 43-0 lead Athens would carry into halftime.
Scott finished the game with 70 passing yards, 54 rushing yards and three total touchdowns. Cates had 89 rushing yards and a score.
The game was played with a running clock in the second half, as Athens played its backups for the remainder of the game.
The only score in the second half came on a 29-yard touchdown run by A'vonte' Thompson midway through the third quarter.
Athens improved to 7-2 on the season with the win, and will travel to face Class 7A Austin next Thursday night in its final regular season game. Athens will then host Buckhorn in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs Nov. 8.
