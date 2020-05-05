With the COVID-19 pandemic requiring social distancing, the Athens Middle and High school cheer coaches have come up with a way to have tryouts while staying a safe distance apart.
Athens will have virtual cheer tryouts this month, which will consist of candidates trying out via a Zoom video chat with one of the high school coaches.
“We have six coaches, and what I did is divided every girl and assigned them a particular coach to do a Zoom call with,” Athens cheer coach Nicole Stockman said. “I didn't want to let the girls submit videos because I felt like that was unfair because they could do it as many times as they wanted to get it perfect.
“They'll be one-on-one: one coach, one girl. The coach will be able to record the call, and on that call they'll do their jumps, cheer, dance and band dance. As far as tumbling, they will be allowed to submit a video, because some of them don't have a space where they can safely tumble.”
Stockman said each of the videos will be uploaded to a Google drive and on Saturday, a judging panel will view each video and score it to determine who makes the middle and high school teams.
“Normally what would happen is the girls come in three at a time, take turns doing their jumps and then do their cheer and dance together,” Stockman said. “Them having to do it by themselves is very different. I know it will be nerve-wracking for the girls, but at the same time, they're only looking at one person and it's one of their coaches. That should alleviate some of their nerves.”
Stockman said it took quite a bit of planning to come up with the idea of virtual tryouts. And much of it involved her daughter, who cheers at Athens Middle.
“I used my daughter as a guinea pig,” Stockman said with a laugh. “Me and the other coaches would get on the phone, make my daughter go outside and tell her what to do through Zoom, as if she was trying out. I made her do several Zoom tryouts by herself and had her call three friends and they did it all together. That didn't work out too well because there was a lag and they couldn't all hear the music at the same time.”
The deadline to submit tryout forms is May 8 for Athens High and May 15 for Athens Middle. The high school candidates will have a virtual cheer clinic May 9-13, with the virtual tryouts taking place May 14 between 3 and 6 p.m.
Athens Middle will have its virtual cheer clinic May 18-20 with virtual tryouts taking place May 21 between 2 and 6 p.m.
Athens High tryout forms should be emailed to nicole.stockman@acs-k12.org, while Athens Middle tryout forms should be emailed to chelsea.aderholt@acs-k12.org.
