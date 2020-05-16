Athens High School officials didn’t wait long to hire a new boys basketball coach. A month after former coach Stace Tedford’s resignation was approved by the Athens Board of Education, the high school is set to name his replacement.
Athens High Athletic Director Linda Moore said the school will announce the new basketball coach at a Tuesday morning press conference.
“This was a very sought-after position,” Moore said. “We had a lot of applications for this job, and we are very excited for the future.”
Tedford has praised Athens High’s new athletic facility as one of the finest in North Alabama, but Moore said it took more than that to attract the number of qualified coaches the job did.
“It’s not only the facilities, but the community as a whole and what the community means to the school system,” she said. “People want to work for a school that has that kind of community support.”
Tedford, who resigned April 16, spent 11 seasons as the Athens boys basketball coach. He coached Athens to four consecutive trips to the Class 5A Northwest Regional Tournament from 2012-2015. The Golden Eagles reached the regional finals in 2012 and 2014, including an upset win over No. 1 Wenonah in the 2014 regional semifinals. Tedford was named the state’s Class 5A Coach of the Year in 2012, and he led Athens to a 27-3 record in 2014.
“Coach Tedford did an excellent job as the basketball coach here,” Moore said. “The next coach coming in has some big shoes to fill. But he will absolutely get all the support he needs from the community.”
