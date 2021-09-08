The Athens Golden Eagles volleyball defeated the Lindsay Lane Christian Lions 3-1 in four sets Tuesday night at Athens High School.
Athens won the first set 25-14, but Lindsay Lane took the second game 25-20 to make it 1-1. But the Golden Eagles came back in the third with a 25-14 victory followed by a 25-11 win in what would be the final set of the match.
Athens senior Jillian Vickers had 21 kills and 13 digs. Riley Lovell, a freshman, led the team in assists with 34 assists. She also had three digs. Junior April Burgess finished with 10 kills and four aces while sophomore Amari Benford added 15 digs and three aces.
Athens next matchup will be 4 p.m. Thursday against Hazel Green at Athens High School.
