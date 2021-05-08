The Athens Golden Eagles softball team hasn’t had to come from behind in a lot of games this year. Prior to Friday’s game, they held a 40-11 record. In the bottom of the seventh inning Friday at Athens High School, however, the Golden Eagles did find themselves behind 4-3 to the Hazel Green Trojans. But with 40 wins on the year, one thing is clear: Athens knows how to win and that’s exactly what they did with Morgan Stiles hitting a two-run walk off home run over the center field fence for a 5-4 victory, an area championship and a trip to Regionals.
Athens’ Emily Simon put the first three runs on the board for either team in the bottom of the first inning on a line drive, three-run blast over the center field fence to take a quick 3-0 lead.
Simon also started on the mound for the Golden Eagles. She pitched seven innings only allowing one earned run on seven hits, two walks with 10 strikeouts. Of the four runs that came around to score for Hazel Green, three were unearned. Athens committed three errors in the game.
Hazel Green’s first two runs came in the top of the third on a two-run double by MacKenzie Bowling shrinking the Golden Eagle lead to 3-2.
The Trojans added one run in the fourth and one in the fifth to take a 4-3 advantage that would hold up until the seventh inning.
Lilli Cain led off the bottom of the seventh with an infield single. In the very next at-bat, on the first pitch Stiles saw, she launched her 13th home run of the season, her 47th RBI and a 41st win for the Athens Golden Eagles softball team.
Athens totaled seven hits in the game. Stiles went 2-for-4 with two RBIs on her walk off home run. Simon had three RBIs on her first inning three-run home run. Jordyn Johnson, Haley Waggoner, Molly Gilbert and Cain each had one hit.
“Emily pitched great. The girls knew they had made some mistakes, but they never gave up,” Athens head softball head coach Thad Prater said. "I knew we would have a chance in the seventh and when Lilli Cain got the lead off hit, you could just feel the energy in the dugout. We want to enjoy this and next week we’ll focus on Regionals.”
