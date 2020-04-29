Athens' Watkins drafted by Eagles

There has been a running theme through Quez Watkins' football career. He has never played for a team that didn't have the nickname Eagles.
That trend will continue after the former Athens High and Southern Miss Golden Eagles star wide receiver was drafted in the sixth round of the NFL draft by the Philadelphia Eagles.
Watkins played at Athens from 2012-2015, making the All-State team his senior year when he caught 44 passes for 847 yards and 12 touchdowns.
He signed with Southern Miss, and after redshirting in 2016, had three outstanding college seasons. Watkins was a finalist for the Conerly Trophy, which goes to the best college football player in Mississippi, in 2018. He closed his college career with 64 receptions for 1,148 yards and six touchdowns in 11 games.
Watkins caught the attention of NFL teams at the NFL combine with his speed in the 40-yard dash. He ran the 40 in 4.35 seconds, which was the second-fastest time of all players. Only Alabama receiver Henry Ruggs was faster, completing his run in 4.27 seconds.
Watkins is the first player from Athens High to be selected in the NFL draft since quarterback Philip Rivers in 2004. He is the first player from Limestone County selected since Elkmont's Michael Boley in 2005.
