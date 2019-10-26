Athens lost its semifinal and third place game at the Class 6A North Super Regional Saturday, and will be the 4 seed in next week's state tournament.
The Golden Eagles lost to Hazel Green 3-0 (25-14, 25-11, 25-17) in the semifinal, and then fell to Albertville 3-0 (25-23, 25-16, 25-22) in the third place game.
Athens clinched its spot in the state tournament with a 3-1 (11-25, 25-19, 29-27, 25-21) victory over Oxford Friday night.
The top four seeds from both the north and south super regionals make the state tournament. Athens will play the south No. 1 seed Spanish Fort in the first round of the Class 6A State Tournament at the Birmingham CrossPlex.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.