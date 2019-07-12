Ally Williams has enjoyed her time at the Alabama Women's State Amateur Championship to this point.
The Athens native, who will be attending Mississippi State on a golf scholarship this fall, rolled through her opening match-play match Thursday morning and had a substantial lead in her second match of the day at press time.
Match-play is a head-to-head competition between two players, where they attempt to better each other's score per hole. Should Williams win her second match, she would advance to the tournament semifinals. The semifinal and final matches take place today.
The tournament is taking place at Cherokee Ridge Country Club in Union Grove.
The first day of the tournament was a round of stroke play Wednesday to determine the seedings for the match-play portion of the tournament. Williams was tied for the best round of the day with a 2-over-par 74 with two other golfers, but she lost the tiebreaker and was seeded third in the match-play portion, which took the top 16 finishers in the round of stroke play.
Williams faced off against 14th seed Emily Lankford of Huntsville and defeated her 7 and 5, meaning she was seven holes up with five holes to play.
She then faced off against 11th seed Hanna Dyar, of Annison. Williams was 5-up after nine holes at The News Courier's press time.
Should she win, she would face either Anna Claire Little or Linda Jeffery in the semifinal.
