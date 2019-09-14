Athens improved to 2-0 in region play for the first time since 2009 with a 27-14 win over Class 6A, Region 7 rival Decatur Friday night.
Jaelen Cates scored two touchdowns, Jordan Scott added another and Tokey Porter returned an interception for a score as Athens won its third straight game against the Red Raiders. It is the first time Athens (2-1, 2-0) has beaten Decatur (0-4, 0-2) three straight years since 1980-1982.
The Golden Eagles broke out to a lead late in the first quarter that they would not relinquish. Cates scored on a 1-yard run to cap off a six-play, 40-yard drive. The try for two points failed leaving the score at 6-0.
On the first play after the kickoff, Porter intercepted a pass at midfield and returned it for a touchdown. Kevin Jurado's extra point made it 13-0 with 3:53 left in the first quarter. Decatur answered with a five-play scoring drive. Quarterback Turner Stepp connected with Smith Coon on a 23-yard touchdown play to make it 13-7.
Athens came right back with a seven-play scoring drive that covered 66 yards and ended with Cates scoring from the 2. The 20-7 score stood through halftime.
After neither team scored in the third quarter, Scott put the game away with a 27-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth to put Athens up 27-7. The touchdown drive came after the Athens defense had stopped Decatur inside the 10-yard line at the other end of the field.
Decatur had two drive inside Athens 20-yard line result in no points, including a drive to the 1-yard line that ultimately ended in a lost fumble.
Decatur quickly answered Scott's touchdown with a a 23-yard pass from Stepp to Reed Hardin. The Red Raiders then recovered an onside kick, but its final possession ended with an interception in the end zone and Athens was able to run out the clock.
Athens steps out of region play next week when the Golden Eagles host Hazel Green.
