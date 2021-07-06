Caroline Bachus, a senior at Athens High School, committed to the Auburn University Wednesday to continue her academic and athletic career on the basketball court beginning in the fall of 2022.
According to 247sports.com, she is the 44th ranked girls basketball player in the country at the power forward position.
She will not be playing for the Golden Eagles basketball team this upcoming season, instead just focusing on the AAU circuit. She plays for the Alabama Southern Starz Nike EYBL Girls’ Basketball program. The Starz are a travel team based in Huntsville.
