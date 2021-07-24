The first ever Bama Zack Memorial Scholarship Golf Tournament took place Thursday afternoon at Canebrake Golf Club.
The golf tournament was held in honor of Harold Anthony Greene, better known as “Bama Zack” who passed away Jan. 5 due to complications from COVID-19. He was 57 years old.
Many came out in support of Bama Zack’s memorial scholarship in hopes of raising additional money for future scholarships for students in Limestone County. Twenty teams participated in the tournament.
“He (Bama Zack) loved people,” East Limestone head football coach Jeff Pugh said. “He was all about kids and always wanted to do what was best for the kids.”
Some of the money raised in advance of this tournament has already been awarded in scholarship money to former Athens High School student Elizabeth Waldrep and former East Limestone High School student Ethan Keeton. Both received $1,500.
Scholarship money that has been collected from this tournament and donations received will help fund the scholarship in the future.
The money raised is upwards of $21,000 so far from both donations and tournament profits.
“(We'll) try to get even more teams next year for this, because it’s all going right back to the kids of Limestone County,” Pugh said. “That’s the way he would want it.”
Garth Garris, along with his wife Allison, helped organize in putting together this tournament, were very pleased with the money raised and the amount of teams that came to play in the four-person scramble.
“Zack was a wonderful human being, and it shows by you all showing up today,” Garth Garris said. “Right now, we feel like we got about seven years in scholarship money for two kids each year. We wish he was here, but he’s smiling on us today.”
