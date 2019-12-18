Basketball Roundup: Athens avenges loss to James Clemens

Athens avenged one of its two losses this season with a dominating 52-33 win over James Clemens at home Tuesday night.
The Golden Eagles had lost to the Jets in overtime by a 38-33 score on Nov. 19, but there was no such drama in this game, as Athens raced out to a 15-3 lead after one quarter and was never seriously challenged.
James Clemens tried to hang in with the Golden Eagles, but still trailed 40-28 after three quarters. Athens then put the game away in the fourth quarter by outscoring the Jets 12-5.
Nahriyah Timmons led Athens with 13 points, seven assists and six steals, while Kendra Smith had 10 points. Caroline Bachus added nine points and seven rebounds for the Golden Eagles, who improved to 11-2 on the season.
James Clemens was led by Jordan Spivey and Jazmyn Jackson, who each scored 13 points.
Athens will take part in the Pepsi Classic at Austin High School Thursday through Saturday.
East Limestone 40, Bob Jones 36
Taylor Thatch and Jirah Rogers combined to score 35 points as East Limestone defeated Class 7A Bob Jones by four points Tuesday night.
It is the second time East Limestone has beaten Bob Jones this year, as the Indians also defeated the Patriots 45-43 in the opening game of the season Nov. 12.
Tuesday's game was close throughout, as East Limestone led 15-13 at halftime and 26-23 after three quarters.
Free throws were key for East Limestone in the fourth quarter. The Indians hit seven of their 10 free throw attempts in the quarter to keep Bob Jones at bay.
Thatch led East with 21 points, while Rogers scored 14 in the win.
Bob Jones was led by Daigeona Guinn with 17 points.
In other girls action, Tanner defeated Elkmont 54-53, Lindsay Lane Christian lost to Good Hope 66-31 and Athens Bible lost to R.A. Hubbard 54-25.
Boys
Elkmont 66, Tanner 54
Elkmont picked up a big win over Tanner Tuesday night, as the Red Devils jumped out to an early lead and carried it through the remainder of the game.
Elkmont led 31-21 at halftime, but Tanner closed the gap to 42-38 after three quarters and looked like it might complete the comeback in the fourth.
However, Elkmont slammed the door on the Rattlers by outscoring them 16-7 in the final quarter to pull away for the 12-point victory.
Elkmont had balanced scoring as four players placed in double figures. Hunter Broadway led thew y with 14 points, while Layton Smith and Christian Smith each scored 13 points. Preston Robinson chipped in with 10.
Tanner was led by Malik Atkins with 28 points, Jabari Brown with 11 and J.J. Jones with 10.
Elkmont will host Clements Friday night, while Tanner travels to Tharptown for a key area game.
James Clements 56, Athens 53
A fourth-quarter comeback fell just shy as Athens dropped a three-point decision to James Clements Tuesday night.
James Clemens led throughout the game, and had a comfortable 31-20 halftime advantage. The Jets still led 39-29 after three quarters, but had to hang on to win in the fourth, as the Golden Eagles outscored them 24-17 to make it a tight game.
Braden Gross led Athens with 17 points, while Tyree Patterson added 11 for the Golden Eagles.
James Clemens was led by Brooks Christian with 18 points.
Good Hope 100, Lindsay Lane 77
Lindsay Lane Christian couldn't hang with Good Hope in what turned out to be an offensive shootout Tuesday night.
Good Hope jumped out to a 26-10 lead after one quarter and led 44-27 at halftime. Lindsay Lane scored 50 points in the second half as the Lions tried to close in, but they could never get close enough to challenge for the victory.
Tommy Murr scored 47 points to lead Lindsay Lane, while Charlie Morrison added 21.
In other boys scores from Tuesday, East Limestone defeated Bob Jones 75-70 and Athens Bible lost to R.A. Hubbard 61-38.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.