Athens improved to 5-1 on the season with a 60-25 victory Tuesday over Decatur.
The Golden Eagles defense dominated Decatur, holding the Red Raiders to just nine points in the first half in opening up a 30-9 halftime lead.
Athens allowed Decatur to score 14 points in the third quarter but locked the defense down in the fourth and allowed just two points.
Caroline Bachus led Athens with 18 points, eight rebounds and five blocks, while Kyndal Crutcher had 13 points and six rebounds. Nahriyah Timmons had eight points, nine assists and five steals.
Whitley Chapman led Decatur with 12 points.
Athens Bible 45, Shoals Christian 40
Athens Bible School got back on the winning track Tuesday night with a five-point overtime victory over Shoals Christian.
ABS trailed by 10 points with 1:25 remaining in the third quarter but cut the deficit to 28-22 by the end of the period on a 3-pointer by Breelyan Phillips and free throw by Molly Chumbley.
ABS outscored Shoals Christian 17-11 in the final quarter to tie the game 39-39 at the end of regulation. The Trojans dominated the overtime period, with free throws by Brooke Blakely and a driving layup by Cana Vining securing the victory.
Phillips recorded her first double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds. Chumbley had 11 points and eight rebounds, while Vining had 10 points and nine boards. ABS will play again Friday at Waterloo.
Boys
Addison 61, Clements 41
Clements held a four-point halftime lead Tuesday night but could only score 11 points in the second half and fell in a 20-point defeat to Addison.
The game was tied 15-15 after one quarter, and Clements pulled out to a 30-26 halftime advantage. However, the Colts couldn't get their shots to fall in the second half, as Addison outscored them 35-11 to take the win.
JT Farrar scored 12 points to lead Clements, while Dylan Patrick scored nine and Jame Putman tallied eight.
West Limestone 44, East Limestone 31
River Helms scored 21 points to lead West Limestone to a 13-point victory over East Limestone in a cross-county rivalry game last Friday night.
Helms scored 19 of his points in the first three quarters, helping the Wildcats build a 32-24 lead. West outscored the Indians 12-7 in the final quarter to seal the victory.
Haven Helms scored seven points for West Limestone, while Colin Patterson chipped in with six.
East Limestone was led by Jordan Gardner, who scored nine points, and Kris McNeil, who scored six.
