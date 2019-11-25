Elkmont and Ardmore battled back and forth for three quarters in boys basketball action Saturday, but the Red Devils surged ahead in the fourth quarter to take a 46-40 victory.
The game was a defensive struggle for most of the game, with neither team being able to take a large lead. Elkmont led 9-8 after one quarter, but Ardmore came back to take a 19-18 halftime advantage.
The Tigers extended the lead to 27-25 after three quarters, but Elkmont outscored Ardmore 21-13 in the fourth quarter to take the victory.
Layton Smith and Ryan Boyd each scored 11 points to lead Elkmont, while Christian Smith added 10. Ardmore was led by Michael Turner with 10 points.
Ardmore 56, West Limestone 39
Ardmore picked up a huge win over last year's Class 4A state runner-up Friday night, as they held West Limestone to fewer than 40 points in a 17-point victory.
West Limestone led 12-10 after the first quarter, but Ardmore outscored the Wildcats 40-16 over the second and third quarters to take a commanding lead, and then cruised to victory in the fourth.
Colton Hardiman led Ardmore with 15 points, while Chase Patterson scored 14 and Matthew Perry chipped in with 11.
West Limestone was led by Camryn Williams with 12 points and River Helms with 10.
Lindsay Lane 77, Colbert Heights 50
Lindsay Lane Christian continued its strong start to the season with a 27-point victory over Colbert Heights Friday night.
The Lions had a slow start in the first half, and only had a 31-27 lead at halftime. However, they pulled away a little bit in the third quarter and then turned the game into a blowout in the fourth by outscoring Colbert Heights 27-11 in the final period.
Tommy Murr led Lindsay Lane with 48 points, while Charlie Morrison added 10 points and Joseph Graves chipped in with nine.
Colbert Heights was led by Carson Shaw with 18 points.
Tanner 62, Tharptown 51
Tanner trailed by 10 points at halftime, but came roaring back in the second half to take a win over Tharptown in its first area game of the season.
Tanner couldn't get much offense going in the first half, and went into halftime trailing 33-23. However, Tanner came out strong in the third quarter and outscored Tharptown 21-6 to take a 44-39 lead heading into the final period. The Rattlers then outscored the Wildcats 18-12 in the fourth to pull away for the 11-point win.
Malik Atkins and J.J. Jones were once again the main offensive weapons for Tanner. Atkins led all scorers with 27 points, while Jones was right behind with 21 points. DaShaun McNabb chipped in with 10 points for the Rattlers.
Tharptown was led by Winston Nolen with 26 points.
Girls
West Limestone 47, Ardmore 43
West Limestone jumped out to a huge early lead and held on for a four-point victory over Ardmore Friday night.
The Wildcats led 17-4 after the first quarter, but only scored 17 total points in the second and third quarters as Ardmore closed to within 34-33 after three quarters.
However, West recovered in the fourth quarter to outscore Ardmore 13-10 and hang on for the win.
Cassidy Winter led West Limestone with 20 points, while Carlie Belle Winter added 14 for the Wildcats.
Ardmore was led by Madison Lewis, who scored 17 points.
Ardmore 43, Elkmont 30
Ardmore held Elkmont to just 12 points in the second half, including four points in the fourth quarter as they overcame some cold shooting of their own to take a 13-point win Saturday afternoon.
The game was tied 10-10 after one quarter, but Ardmore outscored the Red Devils 19-8 in the second quarter to pull away. The Tigers defense did the rest as the cruised to a comfortable victory despite only scoring 14 points in the second half.
Madison Lewis had 19 points to lead Ardmore, while Elkmont was led by Kayla Menefee's 11 points.
Lindsay Lane 47, Colbert Heights 42
Lindsay Lane Christian held on for a close victory over Colbert Heights Friday night. The Lions outscored the Wildcats 16-10 in the second quarter to take a 25-19 halftime lead, and was able to hold Colbert Heights at bay in the second half to take the five-point win.
Madelyn Dizon led Lindsay Lane with 16 points and six steals, while Audra Putman had 14 points and six rebounds.
Kaylee Jackson led Colbert Heights with a game-high 19 points.
Lindsay Lane 66, Oakwood Adventist 43
Lindsay Lane Christian improved to 4-1 on the season and 2-0 in area play with a 23-point victory over Oakwood Adventist Saturday.
The Lions had a slim three-point lead after one quarter, but outscored Oakwood 19-6 in the second quarter to pull away.
Madelyn Dizon led Lindsay Lane with 23 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Lindsey Murr had 12 points and nine rebounds, while Ava Whitmire had 10 points and Audra Putman had eight points and nine rebounds.
Oakwood was led by Ashley Fountain with 17 points.
