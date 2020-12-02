Elkmont had a successful night Monday against cross-county rivals West Limestone. The girls and boys teams both defeated the Wildcats, with the boys win coming in an exciting overtime contest by the score of 54-49
The game was back-and-forth the whole way, with neither team able to pull much ahead. West Limestone led 11-9 after one quarter, but Elkmont came back to take a 21-20 halftime lead.
The Wildcats retook the lead at 32-29 after three quarters, but the Red Devils once again came back in the fourth and tied the game 49-49 at the end of regulation.
Elkmont took control of overtime and outscored West Limestone 10-5 in the extra period to take the win.
Layton Smith once again led Elkmont in scoring with 17 points. Mykell Murrah added 13, while Preston Robinson chipped in with nine.
West Limestone was led by River Helms, who scored 17 points. Haven Helms had nine points for the Wildcats, while Ryan Britt added eight.
Girls
Elkmont 61, West Limestone 39
Elkmont improved to 6-2 on the season with a comfortable win over West Limestone.
Thea Hamlin scored 16 points to lead the Red Devils, while Maggie Gant had a double-double with 11 points and 15 rebounds. Emeril Hand chipped in with eight points and 11 boards.
West Limestone was led by Carlie Belle Winter with 15 points and Kynleigh Lopez with 10 points.
Lindsay Lane Christian 61, Addison 54
Lindsay Lane Christian took a close win Monday over Addison thanks to the sharp shooting of senior Madelyn Dizon.
Dizon scored 27 points to lead the Lions to victory. Lindsey Murr filled up the box score with 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists, while Cara Class scored 11 points.
LLCA improved to 3-2 on the season with the victory.
