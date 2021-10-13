Brett Beckworth, a senior for the West Limestone Wildcats football team, earned an AHSAA spotlight Tuesday afternoon.
Beckworth accounted for 14 tackles, including one sack and a tackle for a safety, in their 47-16 win over the Wilson Warriors in Class 4A, Region 8.
West Limestone (5-2) (3-2) will take on Rogers (2-5) beginning at 7 p.m. Friday at West Limestone High School.
Cross Country
Elkmont's Alex Kuntz ran a time of 16:30.90 to win the Class 1A-4A Division at the Dew it on the Trails 2021 at Point Mallard Park in Decatur.
