Ardmore came into Friday night's Class 5A, Region 8 contest against Lawrence County 3-0 for the first time since 2013. The Tigers were looking to make it 4-0 with another region win.
While the two teams remained even after the opening period, a big second quarter by Lawrence County helped lead the Red Devils to a 41-21 victory in the first meeting of the schools on the gridiron since 2017.
“Lawrence County came in with a bigger team than we've been facing, and we knew that,” Ardmore head coach P.J. Wright said. “They kind of pushed us around a little bit. We had some trouble getting lined up early on. We looked like a team that had a long Monday off and had homecoming stuff going on this week. It just took us out of rhythm. We looked like we were in a haze the whole first half.”
Things bounced Ardmore's way early on. Lawrence County mishandled the opening kickoff, and Chris Allen recovered the ball for the Tigers at the LCHS 25-yard line.
However, the Red Devils forced a turnover on downs, and on their first offensive play of the game an 80-yard touchdown bomb made it 7-0 Lawrence County.
Things bounced Ardmore's way once again, this time quite literally, when a LCHS fumble ended up in the hands of Brody Dunn. Dunn picked up the ball at the Ardmore 35 and returned the ball all the way to the Red Devils' 17.
This time the Tigers were able to capitalize on the turnover, as Conner Harbin ran the ball into the end zone from 7 yards out to put Ardmore on the board. The point after tied the contest at 7-7 with 1:40 remaining in the opening quarter.
Lawrence County pulled away from Ardmore with three touchdowns in the second quarter on a goal line run and passes of 61 and 23 yards.
After the second LCHS touchdown of the period, the Red Devils made the mistake of kicking the ball to Chris Allen, who made another home run play on the season by returning the kickoff 70 yards for a score.
Lawrence County led 27-14 at the half, and that scoreline would remain until early in the fourth quarter when a 10-yard pass made it 34-14 Red Devils. LCHS broke an 83-yard touchdown run on its next possession to extend the lead to 41-14.
Ardmore would find the end zone one last time with 7:10 left to go when quarterback Owen Doss connected with Cason Hodges on a 16-yard touchdown pass.
Ardmore (3-1, 1-1) has an open week before traveling to play Clements Sept. 25. After that the Tigers resume region play when they host Russellville Oct. 2.
“As coaches we know we have the adversity that's coming, but these kids are resilient,” Wright said. “Thank goodness we have an open week. We need to heal up a lot.”
