Big plays were the name of the game Friday in Ardmore's game against Clements. The Tigers made explosive plays on both offense and special teams, and it led to a 38-18 victory over the Colts.
Quarterback Owen Doss got the big play party started on Ardmore's second possession of the game when he took the snap and raced up the middle untouched for a 67-yard touchdown run.
The Tigers added to their lead later in the first quarter with another big play, this one a 63-yard touchdown pass from Doss to Conner Harbin.
Ardmore couldn't find the end zone in the second quarter and carried the 14-0 lead into halftime.
It didn't take long for the Tigers to put the game away in the second half, and it was thanks to big-play maker Chris Allen. After Ardmore forced Clements to punt early in the third quarter, Allen fielded the punt at the 30-yard line and raced 70 yards all the way to the end zone. It was Allen's fourth special teams touchdown of the season.
Allen also set up Ardmore's next touchdown by breaking out with a 69-yard run to the 1-yard line. Doss ran it in on the next play to give Ardmore an insurmountable 28-0 lead.
Clements finally got on the scoreboard later in the quarter on a 48-yard touchdown run by Brayden Smith, but Ardmore got its second special teams touchdown of the game on the ensuing kickoff when Harbin returned the kick 80 yards for the score.
Clements answered on its next drive with a 1-yard touchdown run by Deontae Crenshaw to make the score 35-12 after three quarters.
Ardmore's only score of the fourth quarter came on a 29-yard field goal by David Jenrath. Clements got the final points of the game on a 3-yard touchdown run by Riley Gosser.
Ardmore improved to 4-1 and will jump back into Class 5A, Region 8 play next Friday with a game against Russellville. Clements (1-4) will travel to Lauderdale County in a Class 3A, Region 8 matchup next Friday.
