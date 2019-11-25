The Athens girls basketball team isn't easing into the season. The Golden Eagles played two consecutive Class 7A teams last week, and while they lost to James Clements last Tuesday, they bounced back for a convincing 52-39 win over Austin Friday night.
“I'm sure (playing tough competition) helps us, but it's driving me crazy,” Athens coach Eddie Murphree said. “We go with James Clemens on Tuesday, a 7A school, then come back with 7A Austin. We have to play the tough people, that's just part of the deal. I think it will help us tremendously, as long as we can weather the storm, stay together and stay positive.”
The Golden Eagles did just that against Austin Friday night. Athens led just 24-22 at halftime and 35-31 at the end of three quarters, but got some big 3-point shots to fall in the final quarter and held Austin scoreless for more than four minutes in the final quarter to pull away for the 13-point win.
“I think our defense really helped us,” Murphree said. “Twenty five for them (Aleah Wesley) is an outstanding player, and I thought we did a good job of cheating out on her and maybe stopping that three (point shot) a little bit. And I thought our guard play was a lot better in the second half.”
Wesley was Austin's leading scorer with 13 points, but 11 of those came in the first half. Her only second-half points were two free throws in the third quarter.
Leading 35-31 after three quarter, Athens' Nahyriah Timmons hit a 3-pointer to give the Golden Eagles a seven-point lead. Following an Austin basket, Jordyn Bailey hit a 3-pointer to give Athens a 41-33 advantage. The two teams traded baskets, with Austin cutting the Athens lead to 43-37 with 4:50 remaining.
However, that would be the Black Bears' last points for more than four minutes. Alaina Taylor hit a 3-pointer with 4:25 remaining to put Athens up 46-37.
Athens then slowed the tempo way down offensively in order to take time off the clock. The Golden Eagles' next possession lasted more than a minute and ended with a Kendra Smith layup that gave Athens an 11-point lead with 2:35 remaining.
Timmons added two free throws with 1:05 left to push the lead out to 13 points before Austin finally scored again with 45 seconds remaining. Timmons added two more free throws with 33 seconds left for the final margin.
“The shots started falling in the fourth quarter,” Murphree said. “That takes some pressure off when you can score a little bit.”
Athens dominated the rebounding department, which didn't allow Austin to have second-chance opportunities. Caroline Bachus led the team with 14 rebounds.
“I thought all of our big girls crashed the boards really hard,” Murphree said. “I'm proud of all of them. Caroline had (14) rebounds, and that brings a lot to the table.”
Bachus was also Athens' leading scorer with 13 points, while Timmons and Smith each had 12 points. Timmons also had nine assists.
Boys
Austin 71, Athens 60
Austin jumped out to an early lead and cruised to an 11-point victory over Athens Friday night.
The first quarter started out sloppy, with neither team being able to score much, but the Black Bears ended the quarter on a run to take a 19-10 lead. They then expanded the lead to 40-25 at halftime and held Athens at bay in the second half.
Tyree Patterson led Athens with 15 points, while Keenan Hambrick had 14 points and Jaden Jude tallied 12.
Austin was led by Caleb Carter, who scored a game-high 19 points.
Saturday's girls game
Athens 36, Brewer 34
Athens improved to 4-1 on the season with a two-point win over Brewer Saturday afternoon in the first game of the Encore Classic.
The Golden Eagles trailed 20-14 at halftime, but outscored Brewer 16-4 in the third quarter to take a 30-24 lead heading into the final period. They were able to hang on for the win despite only scoring six points in the fourth quarter themselves.
Alaina Taylor led Athens with 14 points, while Caroline Bachus had 14 rebounds and eight blocks. Nahriyah Timmons had six points and six assists in the win.
Brewer was led by Hope West with 13 points.
