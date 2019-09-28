Athens scored four quick touchdowns in the third quarter to turn a one-point deficit into an eventual 21-point win over East Limestone Friday night.
The Golden Eagles trailed 14-13 at halftime, but outscored the Indians 29-0 in the third quarter to pull away for a 42-21 win.
Athens scored all four of its third-quarter touchdowns in a four-minute span thanks to an interception and a fumble recovery by Hamilton Pressnell that set up two of the touchdowns.
Athens took the lead on a 38-yard touchdown pass from Jordan Scott to Keenan Hambrick with 5:42 remaining in the third quarter. Scott ran for the 2-point conversion to put the Golden Eagles up 21-14.
Pressnell then intercepted a pass to give Athens great field position and the Golden Eagles converted it into seven points when Braden Gross scored on a 6-yard run with 5:08 left in the third quarter.
Following an East Limestone punt, Athens went up 35-14 when Jaelen Cates raced 73 yards for a touchdown. Pressnell then recovered a fumble on the next play to set the Eagles up for another score, and Scott did the honors by racing in the end zone from 34 yards out to put Athens up 42-14.
East Limestone got a consolation touchdown late in the fourth quarter when Dillon Parris scored on an 11-yard run.
The first half was a different story, as both teams went back and fourth in a closely contested half. Athens jumped out to a 13-0 lead in the first quarter. Gross scored on a 48-yard run less than a minute into the game before Julius Mayberry put the Golden Eagles up 13-0 with a 3-yard touchdown run midway through the first quarter.
However, East would come right back. Parris cut the lead to 13-7 with a 1-yard touchdown plunge, and then gave the Indians the lead with a 2-yard run late in the second quarter. East would carry that lead into halftime, but Athens came out firing in the third quarter and put the game to bed quickly.
Athens (4-1) hosts Cullman in a Class 6A, Region 7 clash while East Limestone (1-4) travels to take on Arab in a Class 5A, Region 8 game.
