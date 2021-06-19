Early scoring by the Biloxi Shuckers led to a 9-1 blowout victory over the Rocket City Trash Pandas Thursday night at Toyota Field.
Luis Castro got things going for the Shuckers in the top of the first with a two-out RBI single to right field, scoring Tristen Lutz against Rocket City starting pitcher Jhonathan Diaz.
Biloxi scored two more runs in the top half of the fourth to go up 3-0, as Castro and David Fry each hit a solo home run off Diaz.
Diaz gave up three earned runs on seven hits with five strikeouts. It was his first loss of the season.
Trash Pandas relievers Kieran Lovegrove and Kyle Molnar each pitched one inning and gave up one run.
The Trash Pandas got on the board in the bottom of the ninth on a RBI double by Mitch Nay, scoring Izzy Wilson to avoid the shutout loss. The Trash Pandas left eight on base and were 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position.
Gavin Cecchini and Orlando Martinez each had two hits. Nay went 3-for-4 to lead the Trash Pandas at the plate.
Wednesday’s game
Rocket City 3, Biloxi 0
A dominant performance on the mound by Rocket City starting pitcher Cooper Criswell and three solo home runs led to a 3-0 shutout by the Trash Pandas over the Shuckers Wednesday night at Toyota Field.
The win brings the Trash Pandas record to 20-17 with wins in eight of their last nine games.
Rocket City outfielder Dalton Pompey, for the second game in a row, launched a solo shot over the left field wall off of Biloxi starter Nick Bennett to give the Trash Pandas an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second.
Trash Pandas catcher Michael Cruz doubled the lead to 2-0 in the bottom of the fifth on a solo home run to left center.
In the very next inning, Trash Pandas right fielder Orlando Martinez continued the home run trend by launching a solo home run to right to put the Trash Pandas up 3-0.
That’s all they would need with Criswell on the mound. He pitched 6 2/3 innings, giving up just three hits and walking none while recording 14 strikeouts. Those 14 strikeouts are a new single-game record for the Trash Pandas.
Rocket City reliever Nathan Bates pitched the final two innings completing the shutout and getting the save.
