Bobby Sprowl, current head baseball coach at Shelton State Community College and former MLB pitcher, will be hosting the 2021 Bobby Sprowl Summer Baseball Camp 9 a.m.–2 p.m. June 14–17 at the Athens Sportsplex on U.S. 31.
The camp is for kids between the ages of 6–17. The cost of the camp is $125.
Campers will play with their age group or grade level. Each camper should bring his or her own lunch, which will be approximately 45 minutes each day.
Campers are also expected to bring their own glove, shoes and bat, and catchers can bring small catching gear and batting helmets.
In case of inclement weather, camps will run Thursday and Friday.
For more information, call Bobby Sprowl at 205-886-6240 or Athens Bible head baseball coach Bill Murrell at 256-777-3980.
