Oscar Bonds' first year as Tanner's head football coach didn't exactly go the way he wanted it to. But that wasn't completely unexpected.
Tanner not only missed the playoffs for the first time since 2001, but the team struggled to a 1-9 season, which was its worst season since the Rattlers posted an 0-10 mark in 1992.
Bonds consistently said he needed a full offseason to get his players stronger so they wouldn't fade in the second half of games the way they did most of the games last season.
Bonds has now had the opportunity to go through an entire offseason with his players, and he said it is making a big difference.
“The offseason workouts have been great,” Bonds said. “I've got the kids I need out there. I lost some kids along the way who don't fit into the program I'm trying to build. But it's for a good reason. I've got the guys who want to be here. We are certainly a lot stronger and in better shape.”
Bonds said he could tell a big difference even in the team's spring game. There were several games last year in which the Rattlers were competitive in the first half only to fade badly in the second half as their strength and stamina waned. However, Bonds said that didn't happen in the spring game.
“We were a whole lot better in the second half of the spring game,” Bonds said. “And that just comes from doing your job in the weight room and getting in better shape.”
While Bonds did have some players quit the program, he said the team will be better because of it, even if the numbers are lower than what they could be.
“You've got to have the guys that want to play for you,” Bonds said. “You can't have guys that aren't all in. That just sets you up for disaster. These guys have worked hard and want to get better.”
Bonds has done several things to change the culture of the program, both inwardly and outwardly. He has given the team a new look with some new uniforms and a new primary color. In the past, the jerseys and helmets have been dark green, but those will be black this coming season.
It is all part of the rebirth of the Tanner program Bonds wants to see. The Rattlers were a state power during the 14 years Laron White was coach, winning state championships in 2012 and 2013. But the team won only four games in the two seasons since White left Tanner to coach at Sparkman.
Bonds' goal is to get the Rattlers back to its winning tradition.
“I'm changing the culture,” Bonds said. “It's the way (the players) carry themselves, even simple things like jogging on and off the field at practice. They just weren't used to working out and being held accountable for working out.”
While Bonds has seen much improvement, he said there is still a ways to go before he gets the program where he wants it to be.
“It doesn't happen overnight,” Bonds said. “We still have a few stragglers. But for the most part, 95 percent are doing what they are supposed to be doing.”
