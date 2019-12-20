Christmas is less than a week away, and you know what that means. Well yes, it does mean you've only got a few more days to get your Christmas shopping done, but that is of lesser importance. It's college football bowl season!
Yes, it's that time of year where many teams you've never seen play participate in games sponsored by companies you've never heard of.
Bowl season begins today with two games, the Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl, which will feature featuring Buffalo and Charlotte playing at a track and field stadium in Nassau, Bahamas, and the Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl, which will be played at a soccer stadium in Frisco, Texas, and features those historic rivals Utah State and Kent State.
The bowl season then kicks off en masse Saturday with six more games. The first two days are just a small portion of the 39 bowl games we will see over the next three weeks. There has been quite the debate recently over whether these games are worth watching, attending or playing in.
A recent trend has been for players projected to be high NFL draft picks to forego playing in the bowl games so as not to risk injury. Attendance for bowl games has also sharply decreased in the last few years because more people are choosing to stay home and watch the games on television.
So, why do we have bowl games? In the olden days of college football, there were only a few bowl games. The Rose Bowl, Sugar Bowl, Sun Bowl and Orange Bowl were some of the first. It was a way to reward teams for a good season by inviting them to play in a nice, warm location over the winter break and face teams from other parts of the country they would not normally play.
As the years went by, more bowl games were added to the list, and teams that weren't necessarily at the top of their field were going to games with six or seven wins. But still, most of the teams playing were major conference teams that many people would recognize and be interested in tuning in to see.
But the explosion of bowl games the past few years has been fueled by one thing and one thing only — television. ESPN owns a vast majority of these games, as it gives them a relatively inexpensive product to show on their network during the holiday season.
This is the reason teams from the MAC or Sun Belt Conference with 6-6 records are playing in bowl games in places like Boise, Idaho, Frisco, Texas and Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Surely, there won't be 10,000 people in the stands in the Bahamas to watch a team from the MAC and a team from Conference USA battle it out. The people who run these bowls don't really care about attendance. It's all about television viewers.
So, are these games even worth watching? Well, that depends on how much you love college football. For me, absolutely. Give me a Kent State, Utah State matchup any day of the week if it keeps me from having to watch another Hallmark Christmas movie or another episode of The Voice.
I will gladly watch all the Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl (yes, that's its actual name) because, hey, it's still college football. How could you ever get tired of that?
So, as you get your last-minute Christmas shopping or party planning done before the big day arrives Wednesday, tune in to some college football bowl action.
Sure, bowl games may reward mediocrity (you only need a 6-6 record to qualify) and really don't matter in the grand scheme of things, but they're fun. And we could all use some more fun, especially around the holidays.
— Edwards can be reached at jeff@athensnews-courier.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.