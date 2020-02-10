East Limestone overcame a shaky first half to take control in the second half and pull away Saturday night in a 52-41 victory over Madison Academy in the championship game of the Class 5A, Area 16 tournament.
The Indians trailed 25-24 at halftime but came out of halftime with a renewed energy on the defensive end. East held Madison Academy to just eight points in the third quarter and took a 41-33 lead into the final period.
East's defense kept up the pressure and held Madison Academy to eight points once again in the fourth, as they were able to pull away for the 11-point win.
Austin Harvell led East Limestone with 19 points, while Xavier Griffith added 13 and D.J. Davis tallied nine.
East Limestone will host Area 14 runner-up Russellville in a subregional game tonight. The winner will advance to the Northwest Regional tournament at Wallace State Community College in Hanceville.
Class 4A, Area 15
Brooks 57, West Limestone 39
West Limestone defeated Brooks twice in the regular season, but the Lions came out firing in the area tournament championship game Friday night.
Brooks jumped out to a 17-8 lead after one quarter and held a 32-13 halftime lead. West Limestone was able to cut into the lead in the third quarter by holding Brooks to just five points, but the Lions got back on track in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Wildcats 22-16 to stretch the lead back out to 18 points.
River Helms led West Limestone with 17 points, while Dylan Simmons added nine. Brooks was led by Connor Lewis and Kyler Murks with 13 points each.
West Limestone will play at Area 16 champion Deshler in tonight's subregional game.
