East Limestone started its postseason off in style, as the Indians rolled to an easy 70-49 victory Tuesday night over Madison County in the semifinals of the Class 5A, Area 16 tournament.
East started off the game relatively slowly, and led just 14-9 after the first quarter. However, the Indians outscored the Tigers 23-8 in the second quarter to take a 37-17 halftime lead and never looked back.
Xavier Griffith led East Limestone with 18 points, while Austin Harvell added 14 and Kris McNeill tallied 11. The Indians will take on Madison Academy Saturday in the tournament championship game.
Madison Academy 45, Ardmore 32
Ardmore led for much of the game against Madison Academy, but a scoreless fourth quarter doomed the Tigers to a defeat that ended their season in the semifinals of the area tournament Tuesday.
Ardmore scored just five points in the first quarter, but recovered in the second quarter to take a 20-17 halftime lead.
Madison Academy closed the gap to 32-31 at the end of the third quarter, but no one could have foreseen what was to take place in the fourth. Ardmore couldn't get any shot to go in, and Madison Academy outscored the Tigers 14-0 in the final period to take the victory.
Colton Hardiman led Ardmore with nine points, while Matthew Perry added seven.
Class 6A, Area 15
Muscle Shoals 67, Athens 52
Athens had a halftime lead, but couldn't hold on in the second half as Muscle Shoals came roaring back Tuesday to take victory in the area tournament semifinal.
The Golden Eagles led throughout the first half, and took a 33-28 halftime lead. Athens still led 43-42 after three quarters, but Muscle Shoals dominated the final period, outscoring the Golden Eagles 25-9 to take the victory.
Tyree Patterson scored 27 points to lead Athens, while Braden Gross added 10 and Keenan Hambrick chipped in eight.
Class 4A, Area 15
Brooks 53, Elkmont 46
Brooks raced out to a first-quarter lead and held off the Elkmont challenge to take victory in the area tournament semifinal Tuesday.
The Lions led 15-7 after one quarter, and never trailed in the game. Elkmont came back to cut the lead to 23-20 at halftime, but could never get over the hump, as Brooks pulled away in the fourth quarter.
Preston Robinson led Elkmont with 13 points, while Layton Smith scored 11 for the Red Devils.
Class 3A, Area 16
Lauderdale County 58, Clements 35
Lauderdale County showed why it is one of the favorites in Class 3A this year, as they pulled away from Clements to take a 23-point victory Tuesday in the semifinal of the area tournament.
Clements trailed just 8-6 after one quarter, but Lauderdale County outscored the Colts 19-8 in the second to take a 27-14 halftime lead, and cruised to victory in the second half.
Clements was led by Shane Starnes and Dylan Patrick, who each scored 13 points.
