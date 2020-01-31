Athens Bible saw Waterloo claw back from a big early deficit, but they kept their poise and pulled away late to take a 74-62 victory Tuesday night over the Cougars.
ABS jumped out to a 22-10 lead after one quarter, but Waterloo outscored the Trojans 24-17 in the second quarter to cut the deficit to 39-34 by halftime.
Athens Bible didn't let Waterloo have momentum for long, holding the Cougars at bay in the third quarter and taking control of the game in the fourth for a 12-point victory.
Kacen Pierce led the way for Athens Bible with 25 points, while Brayden Suggs tallied 14 and Walker Brand chipped in 12.
Waterloo was led by Campbell Parker, who scored a game-high 35 points.
It was the third straight win for Athens Bible, which improved its record to 11-10 on the season.
