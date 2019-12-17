Boys Basketball: East takes win over Tanner

In what could very well be a preview to the Limestone County Tournament boys final, East Limestone took a 52-36 win Friday night over Tanner.
The two teams met last year in the county tournament championship game, with Tanner pulling out a close win in a defensive slugfest.
This time, it was the Indians who were able to play lock-down defense and score enough points to keep the Rattlers at bay.
Xavier Griffith led the way for East Limestone with 16 points and seven rebounds. R.J. Duncan scored 11 points for the Indians, while Kris McNeill chipped in with 10. Austin Harvell had eight points and led East Limestone with 11 rebounds.
Tanner was led by J.J. Jones, who had 16 points and 16 rebounds. Malik Atkins had 12 points for the Rattlers.
West Limestone 46, Brooks 35
River Helms had 22 points and 13 rebounds to lead West Limestone to a huge Class 4A, Area 15 win Friday night over Brooks.
It was the first area game of the season for the Wildcats (4-5), who played strong defense to keep the Lions at arm's length.
West led 13-5 after one quarter but scored just five points in the second quarter to take an 18-13 lead into halftime. The Wildcats then outscored the Lions 16-8 in the third quarter to pull away.
Camryn Williams had 12 points for West Limestone in addition to Helms' 22.
Lindsay Lane 76, Athens Bible 51
Lindsay Lane Christian remained undefeated in Class 1A, Area 15 play with a 25-point win Friday night over cross-town rival Athens Bible.
The Lions raced out to an early lead and never looked back as they improved to 8-4 overall and 4-0 in area play.
Lindsay Lane led 20-9 after one quarter and expanded the lead to 44-21 at halftime before cruising to victory in the second half.
Tommy Murr scored 42 points to lead Lindsay Lane, while Amar Fuqua and Charlie Morrison each tallied 13.
Athens Bible was led by Walker Brand and Kacen Pierce, who each scored 12 points.
Ardmore 66, Madison County 43
Ardmore won its third consecutive game and evened its area record with a 23-point victory Friday night over Madison County.
The Tigers had just 23 points at halftime but exploded for 23 points in the third quarter as they pulled away for the comfortable victory. Ardmore now has a 6-3 overall record and 1-1 record in Class 5A, Area 16.
Michael Turner led Ardmore with 22 points, while Colton Hardiman tallied 16 and Chase Patterson chipped in with 10.
