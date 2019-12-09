Ardmore took control early and rolled to a 66-48 win over Clements Friday night in an intercounty rivalry.
The Tigers led from just about the opening tipoff, as they raced to an 18-8 lead after one quarter and a 36-24 lead at halftime. Clements slightly closed the gap in the third quarter, but the Tigers outscord the Colts 24-17 in the fourth quarter to pull away for good.
Ardmore had four players in double figures, led by Michael Turner with 17 points. Chase Duskin added 13, while Chase Patterson tallied 12 and Matthew Perry chipped in 11.
Clements was led by J.T. Farrar with 18 points and Shane Starnes with 10.
Elkmont 46, Lexington 41
Elkmont led throughout the game Friday night and held on for a five-point road victory over Lexington.
The Red Devils had a 24-16 halftime lead and upped it to 39-27 after three quarters. That lead was enough to hold off a Golden Bears comeback attempt in the fourth.
Layton Smith led Elkmont with 18 points, while Brett Parker and Matthew Lowery each scored nine.
Lexington was led by Kane West with 15 points.
Tanner 61, Hatton 51
Tanner remained undefeated in Class 2A, Area 16 play with a 10-point road victory over Hatton Friday night.
The Rattlers (4-0, 3-0) took control early and had a comfortable 29-18 lead at halftime. Hatton came back strong in the third quarter and cut Tanner's lead to 42-36, but the Rattlers outscored the Hornets 19-15 in the fourth quarter to thwart the comeback attempt.
J.J. Jones was once again Tanner's leading scorer with 23 points. Malik Atkins added 14 points for the Rattlers, while Jabari Brown chipped in 11 points.
Hatton was led by Ridge Harrison with 14 points.
East Limestone 51, Madison County 35
East Limestone picked up an area win Friday night by rolling to a 16-point victory over Madison County on the road.
Austin Harvell led the way for the Indians with 25 points and eight rebounds. Harvell made six of his nine 3-point attempts in the game. Xavier Griffith helped out with six points and nine rebounds for East.
The Indians improved to 8-3 overall and 2-0 in Class 5A, Area 16 play.
Calhoun 81, Lindsay Lane 67
It has been a long time since Lindsay Lane Christian's Tommy Murr wasn't the leading scorer in a game, but that happened Saturday as Calhoun's Jerdarrian Davison out-dueled the Lions sharpshooter in leading Calhoun to a 14-point victory.
Murr scored 46 points for Lindsay Lane, but Davison scored 47 for the Tigers, as the game turned into a contest of anything you can do, I can do better.
Calhoun had a double-digit lead most of the game. The Tigers led 38-25 at halftime and never let the Lions claw back into the game in the second half.
Charlie Morrison added nine points for Lindsay Lane in the loss.
Hartselle 87, Athens 61
Hartselle turned a close game into a runaway Friday night, as the Tigers outscored Athens 25-8 in the fourth quarter to pull away for a victory.
Athens trailed just 40-34 at halftime, but Hartselle expanded the lead to 64-53 after three quarters. The Tigers then dominated the final eight minutes to take the win.
Keenan Hambrick scored 17 points to lead Athens, while Braden Gross added 16 and Tokie Porter tallied 10 for the Golden Eagles.
Hartselle's Jackson Boyer scored 38 points to lead all scorers.
