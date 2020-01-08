Athens continued its mid-season renaissance with a 55-49 victory over Cullman Tuesday night. It was the Golden Eagles' fourth consecutive victory after having lost five of their previous six games.
Tuesday's game wasn't easy, as Athens needed a huge fourth-quarter comeback to take the victory after having fallen well behind.
Athens led 26-22 at halftime, but Cullman came out strong in the second half and scored 22 points in the third quarter to take a 44-37 lead heading into the final quarter.
However, Athens turned up the defense in the final quarter and completely shut down the Bearcats. The Golden Eagles outscored Cullman 18-5 in the fourth quarter to not only take the lead but win by a fairly comfortable margin.
Braden Gross scored 16 points to lead Athens, while Antonio Shoulders added 15 points and Tokie Porter chipped in eight. Jaden Sullins led Cullman with 14 points.
A big part of Athens' victory was its success at the free throw line. The Golden Eagles were 11-14 from the charity stripe while Cullman was just 6-8.
Athens opens Class 6A, Area 15 play Friday when they play at Columbia.
Lindsay Lane 91, Oakwood Adventist 60
Lindsay Lane Christian Academy improved to 5-0 in Class 1A, Area 15 play with a dominant victory over Oakwood Adventist Academy Tuesday night.
Lindsay Lane's offense couldn't be stopped. The Lions scored 51 points in the first half and added 30 more in the third quarter before taking their foot off the gas in the fourth with the game well in hand.
Tommy Murr led Lindsay Lane with 48 points. He was joined in double figures by Charlie Morrison, who scored 17, and Amar Fuqua, who tallied 15.
Lindsay Lane improved to 14-7 overall and will continue with area play Friday night by hosting Whitesburg Christian.
East Limestone 69, Madison County 29
East Limestone kept up its perfect record in Class 5A, Area 16 with a 40-point win over Madison County Tuesday night.
Since coming back from Christmas break, the Indians (14-5, 4-0 area) have won both of their games by more than 35 points.
Xavier Griffith led East Limestone with 21 points, while Austin Harvell scored 11 and R.J. Duncan and Jacob Eslick each added eight.
East Limestone will host Madison Academy Thursday in another area game.
Decatur Heritage 63, Elkmont 53
Elkmont hung with Decatur Heritage for much of the first half, but the Red Devils couldn't stay close enough to pull out the victory Tuesday night.
The game was tied 8-8 after one quarter, but Decatur Heritage pulled out to a 26-18 halftime lead. Elkmont stayed right with Decatur Heritage in the second half, but couldn't overcome the halftime deficit.
Christian Smith scored 14 points to lead Elkmont, while Layton Smith scored 11 for the Red Devils.
Decatur Heritage was led by GianCarlo Valdez with 28 points.
