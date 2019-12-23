After dropping its last Class 2A, Area 15 game to Sheffield, Tanner couldn't afford to lose another area game.
The Rattlers made sure that wouldn't happen, as they raced out to a 22-9 lead after one quarter and cruised to a 60-32 victory Friday night over Tharptown.
Tanner had three players in double figures, led by J.J. Jones with 18 points. Jabari Brown scored 15 points and Jared Cruz added 11, including seven of Tanner's nine points in the fourth quarter.
The Rattlers improved to 6-3 overall on the season and 4-1 in area play.
Lindsay Lane 74, Lexington 69
Lindsay Lane Christian's Tommy Murr scored a season-high 51 points as the Lions outlasted Lexington in a game that was close the entire way.
Nearly half of Murr's points came at the free-throw line, as the senior attempted an incredible 30 free throws in the game and made 24 of them. Twelve of his free throws came in the fourth quarter, when Lindsay Lane outscored the Golden Bears 23-20 in the final eight minutes to pull away for the five-point win.
Charlie Morrison added 13 points for Lindsay Lane, which improved to 10-5 on the season.
Lexington was led by Kane West, who scored 21 points.
Elkmont 65, Clements 51
Elkmont took a big early lead Friday night and cruised to a 14-point victory over Clements.
The Red Devils led 22-10 after one quarter and had a 34-22 halftime advantage. Clements closed to within 47-38 after three quarters, but Elkmont outscored the Colts 18-13 in the fourth quarter to pull away.
Elkmont had four players in double figures, led by junior guard Layton Smith with 20 points and six assists. Hunter Broadway had 18 points and 12 rebounds, while Christian Smith added 11 points and Ryan Boyd chipped in with 10.
Clements was led by Dylan Patrick with 14 points and J.T. Farrar with 13.
