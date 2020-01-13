A huge third-quarter run was enough to take Tanner to a 68-46 victory over Hatton in an important Class 2A, Area 16 clash Friday night.
The Rattlers improved to 11-4 overall and 5-1 in area play with the win. The team will face area foes Colbert County and Sheffield this week to close out area play.
The game was close for a half, as Tanner led just 30-26 at halftime. But the Rattlers came out on fire in the third quarter and buried the Hornets with a 28-3 run. When the third quarter carnage finally came to a close, Tanner led 58-29 and the game was basically over.
Jabari Brown led Tanner's third-quarter offensive barrage, scoring 15 of his 18 points in the third. Malik Atkins also scored 18 points for the Rattlers, while J.J. Jones tallied 10.
Hatton was led by Ridge Harrison, who scored a game-high 19 points.
Lindsay Lane 87, Whitesburg 68
Lindsay Lane Christian stayed undefeated in Class 1A, Area 15 play with a 19-point win Friday night over Whitesburg Christian.
The game was basically over by halftime, as the Lions scorched the nets to the tune of 52 first-half points and took a 52-29 lead into the locker room.
Tommy Murr once again led the scoring by pouring in 52 points, while Charlie Morrison added 14 and Amar Fuqua chipped in with nine.
Whitesburg Christian was led by Isaiah Matthews with 22 points.
Lindsay Lane improved to 15-7 overall and 6-0 in area play with two area games remaining.
West Limestone 50, Brooks 44
West Limestone's offense doesn't always run smoothly, but its defense never takes a break. That defensive effort helped the Wildcats take a huge Class 4A, Area 15 victory Friday night over Brooks.
West held Brooks to just three points in the first quarter. The Wildcats finally got the offense clicking in the third quarter to pull away from a close game at halftime to take the victory.
West Limestone led 12-3 after one quarter but only scored six points in the second quarter. Its lead was sliced to 18-16 at halftime. However, the Wildcats outscored Brooks 18-12 in the third quarter to pull away and never let the Lions get close enough to challenge in the fourth.
River Helms and Camryn Williams each scored 12 points to lead the Wildcats, while Brody White tallied 10.
Brooks was led by Knute Wood with 16 points and Zachary Ashley with 15.
West Limestone improved to 8-9 overall and 2-1 in area play. The Wildcats would clinch the area championship with a win over Elkmont Tuesday night.
In other boys action Friday night, Columbia defeated Athens 58-33 and Lawrence County defeated Clements 71-29.
