Tanner shook off a loss Thursday in the Helen Keller Hospital Bracy Invitational by posting wins Friday and Saturday to finish the tournament with a 2-1 record.
The Rattlers lost their opening game 68-55 to South Lamar but bounced back to defeat Haleyville and Russellville by convincing margins.
Tanner took down Haleyville 68-40 behind 21 points from Malik Atkins. The Rattlers dominated the game from the opening tip and raced out to a 31-13 halftime lead. Tanner then outscored Haleyville 24-15 in the third quarter to put the game completely out of reach.
J.J. Jones added 14 points for Tanner, while Dashawn McNabb and Jabari Brown each chipped in with nine.
Tanner 68, Russellville 61
Tanner closed out its time at the Bracy Invitational with a wire-to-wire win Saturday over Class 5A Russellville.
The Rattlers got their offense going early, scoring 20 points in the first quarter as they eventually took a 37-26 halftime lead.
Russellville cut the lead to 48-41 after three quarters, but Malik Atkins and Dashawn McNabb combined to score 16 of Tanner's 20 fourth-quarter points to hold the Tigers off.
J.J. Jones scored 23 points to lead the Rattlers, with 21 of those coming in the first three quarters. McNabb scored 16 points, while Atkins tallied 15.
Russellville was led by Chandler Dyas with 22 points.
Tanner improved to 8-4 on the season with the victory.
Clay-Chalkville 60, Elkmont 52
Elkmont fought hard Saturday against Class 6A Clay-Chalkville in the FSB Shootout before falling by eight points in the tournament hosted by Plainview High School.
The Red Devils trailed 11-5 after one quarter but outscored the Cougars 15-5 in the second quarter to tie the score at halftime.
However, Elkmont couldn't hang with the Cougars in the second half, as Clay-Chalkville eventually pulled away for the win.
Junior guard Layton Smith scored 24 points to lead Elkmont, while Preston Robinson chipped in with nine points.
