The Limestone County Tournament might be over, but that hasn't stopped county schools from facing each other on the basketball court.
Tanner played Elkmont for the second time in four days Monday night, taking a 53-50 win over the Red Devils. The Rattlers had previously defeated Elkmont 54-50 in the semifinals of the county tournament last Friday.
Monday's game was nearly the opposite of last Friday's, in which Tanner overturned an early 11-point deficit to take the win. Monday it was Elkmont that found itself down double figures. But unlike the Rattlers, the Red Devils couldn't quite climb out of the hole.
Tanner led 18-10 after one quarter and took a 30-20 halftime lead. However, Elkmont held Tanner to just 10 points in the third quarter and closed the gap to 40-37 after three quarters. But Tanner (16-5) held strong in the fourth quarter and didn't allow the Red Devils to complete the comeback.
J.J. Jones led Tanner with 23 points, while Malik Atkins pitched in 16. Elkmont was led by Layton Smith with 16 points and Mykel Murrah with nine.
Lindsay Lane 91, Lexington 74
Lindsay Lane Christian Academy had two bits of good news Monday. First, they rolled past Lexington in a non-area game. But the better news came when the Lions won a coin flip against R.A. Hubbard that will see them host the Class 1A, Area 15 tournament.
Both teams finished area play with 7-1 records and split their two games. That meant a coin flip would decide the tournament host. Lindsay Lane had the good fortune to come out on top and will host the tournament, which begins Monday.
Lindsay Lane improved to 18-10 on the season with a dominant win over Lexington. Tommy Murr lit up the scoreboard with 59 points as the Lions scored 27 points in both the second and fourth quarters to pull away.
Amar Fuqua added 15 points for Lindsay Lane, while Charlie Morrison chipped in 10. Lexington was led by Lee Martin with 23 points.
In girls games from Monday night, Tanner defeated Elkmont 51-37, while Lexington defeated Lindsay Lane 72-42.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.