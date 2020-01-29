The last time West Limestone and Tanner faced off, the Rattlers won by a point after a furious Wildcats comeback fell short. On Tuesday night, West wanted to make sure there was no drama.
West Limestone dominated the game defensively and didn't allow Tanner to score a single point in the fourth quarter of a 53-26 victory.
Tuesday's game nearly mirrored the first matchup for a half, with neither team able to break away from the other. The game was tied 11-11 after one quarter, and West took a 21-17 lead at halftime.
The second half was all Wildcats. West shut down Tanner's offensive attack and outscored the Rattlers 32-9 in the second half, including 15-0 in the fourth quarter.
Dylan Simmons led West Limestone (13-10) with 17 points, while Camryn Williams added 14. Tanner (16-6) was led by Malik Atkins with 10 points.
Athens 70, Russellville 41
Athens snapped a five-game losing streak Friday with a dominant victory over Russellville.
The Golden Eagles got revenge from a 60-59 loss to the Golden Tigers on Dec. 9 by pulling away in the second half, thanks to the play of Braden Gross and Keenan Hambrick.
The two seniors combined for 51 points as Athens outscored Russellville 36-15 in the second half to turn a relatively close game into a rout.
Gross led all scorers with 26 points, while Hambrick was right behind with 25. Sixteen of his points came in the second half. Russellville was led by Chandler Dyas and Brooks Scott, who each scored 17 points.
Lindsay Lane 85, Colbert Heights 54
Tommy Murr exceeded 5,500 career points, and Lindsay Lane Christian celebrated senior night with a flourish in a 31-point victory Tuesday over Colbert Heights.
Murr scored 38 points, while fellow senior Charlie Morrison had a career night with 32 points of his own, including 15 in the third quarter. Lindsay Lane continued to pull away after taking a 42-25 halftime lead.
Tuesday's contest was the 11th time the high-flying Lions have scored more than 80 points in a game. Lindsay Lane (19-10) will close out its regular season Friday night with a road game against Geraldine.
Danville 64, Elkmont 53
Danville took a big early lead and was never seriously challenged Tuesday in an 11-point victory over Elkmont.
The Hawks led 34-25 at halftime and continued to expand the lead in the second half. Danville led by as many as 20 points in the fourth quarter before Elkmont finished the game on a scoring run to make the final score more respectable.
Preston Robinson led Elkmont with 11 points, while Christian Smith had 10 and Brett Parker chipped in nine. Wren Cole led Danville with 19 points, while Kaleb Melson added 16.
